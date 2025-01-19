NEWS >
Handguns Seized At The Bridge

Sunday January 19th, 2025, 11:48am

City News
0
0

Photo: @DFODetroit on X

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized three handguns along with several rifle components and ammo from a traveller on January 14th at the Ambassador Bridge.

Border officials say he intended to travel to New York via Canada and was unaware of weapons import/export requirements relative to international borders.

 

