Government Of Canada Supports Six Tourism Experiences Across Windsor-Essex
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 15th, 2025, 4:19pm
Several local organizations will be able to expand experiences and attract more visitors with new grants received on Wednesday.
- Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village: Create the Heritage Christmas Village experience, a new annual event, which took place in 2024 in Kingsville. $100,000
- Jack Miner Migratory Bird Foundation: Develop and implement experiential tourism package and bird-banding workshop to enhance active outdoor visitor experiences in Essex. $100,000
- Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County: To support the 2025 Carrousel of the Nations festival to increase awareness, promotion, signage and more to those visiting the various cultural villages. $45,000
- Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island: Enhance, improve and promote regional trails throughout the Windsor-Essex region to visitors. $200,000
- The Town of Tecumseh: Develop a comprehensive tourism marketing strategy. $35,000
- Windsor International Film Festival: Enhance and grow the film festival in Windsor, through its ‘WIFF Presents’ series in February and March of 2024, and expand the annual 11-day film festival, which took place in fall 2024. $350,000
