Former Gas Station Property Could See Housing
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 9:00am
There are plans to develop a vacant parcel of land on busy Tecumseh Road East.
The property at 1110 Tecumseh Road (northeast corner at Benjamin Avenue) was once home to a gas station and car wash that closed around 2016 and has been demolished.
A developer is proposing to construct a multiple dwelling consisting of 36 dwelling units over four storeys. A total of 47 parking spaces, including two accessible parking spaces and one loading space, are proposed in a parking area with a single accessway from Benjamin Avenue.
The city is currently processing the application.
