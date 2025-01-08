Former Gas Station Property Could See Housing

There are plans to develop a vacant parcel of land on busy Tecumseh Road East.

The property at 1110 Tecumseh Road (northeast corner at Benjamin Avenue) was once home to a gas station and car wash that closed around 2016 and has been demolished.

A developer is proposing to construct a multiple dwelling consisting of 36 dwelling units over four storeys. A total of 47 parking spaces, including two accessible parking spaces and one loading space, are proposed in a parking area with a single accessway from Benjamin Avenue.

The city is currently processing the application.