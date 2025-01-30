Fire In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 30th, 2025, 3:12pm
There were no injuries in a structure fire in the Municipality of Lakeshore.
It broke out just after 7:00 am Thursday on Robin Crescent.
The fire was deemed non-suspicious, but the cause was not released.
