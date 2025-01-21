Essex-Windsor EMS Is Hiring

The County of Essex has job openings for primary and advanced care paramedics to fill part-time positions with Essex-Windsor EMS.

They are looking for candidates who put serving others first as part of their day-to-day activities, and that see EMS as not only a career but also a calling.

Work hours are generally, 120 per month and up to 160 per month during peak periods.

More information can be found on their website here. The posting closes on February 3rd.