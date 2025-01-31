Essex Resident Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Theresa (Terri) of Essex matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December 17, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000.

Renaud, a retiree, plays LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 each week, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make her selections. The mother of two and grandmother of four is thrilled to be celebrating her first big win!

“It was actually my husband who took my ticket to the store to have it validated,” she said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “He was surprised when the lottery terminal froze. When he told me what happened, I couldn’t believe it! I shared the incredible news with my daughters and sister, and they were all so happy for me.”

With her windfall, she plans to pay some bills.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Talbot Street South in Essex.