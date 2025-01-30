NEWS >
Essex County OPP Investigating Human Remains Call

Thursday January 30th, 2025, 2:56pm

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated information about possible human remains being located.

Police say that just after 12:00noon Thursday, officers were advised of possible human remains being located at a construction site near Division Road in the Town of Kingsville.

Officers attended and completed the investigation, no remains were found.

