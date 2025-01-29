Essex CAO To Retire

The Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Essex has announced his retirement.

Doug Sweet will retire effective May 16th, 2025, marking 16 years at the town and 36 years of service in municipal government.

“Doug’s leadership and dedication have played a crucial role in shaping the community we know today. We are deeply grateful for his hard work and contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy.