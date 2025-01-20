CloudyNow
ESHF Launches Final Push To Reach MRI Project Fundraising Goal: One Week, One Million

Monday January 20th, 2025, 1:43pm

Leamington
Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) is calling on the community one last time through the One Week, One Million initiative to help reach the $5 million fundraising goal for the MRI Project.

To date, $3.5 million of the $5 million goal has been contributed to date from generous donors such as Sun-Brite and Unico, Neighbourhood Charitable Alliance, Abraham Orthodontics, Double Diamond Farms, various local service clubs, individuals, and anonymous donors.

Fundraisers such as Kids Curing Cancer are still working hard to contribute to completing the MRI Suite with the finishing touches.

“Raising the remaining $1.5 million means that our community will have access to state-of-the-art, advanced MRI imaging on a permanent basis. It also means that we can move forward on the next steps of the Erie Shores HealthCare vision to revitalize our hospital and further advance care in our community,” said Penny Bellhouse, Executive Director of Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Donations to the MRI Project can be made online at www.eshf.ca.

windsoriteDOTca
