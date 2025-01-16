NEWS >
Erie Shores HealthCare Celebrates Grand Opening Of MRI Suite

Thursday January 16th, 2025, 4:02pm

City News
0
0

Erie Shores HealthCare officially opened its new, state-of-the-art MRI suite on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a significant funding announcement from the Ontario government to support expanded MRI operating hours.

The Honourable Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health announced that the province will provide an additional $540,800 annually, for a total of $1.34 million, enabling the MRI suite to expand from 8 hours of operation per day to 16 hours per day by April 1st, 2025.

“Our government is making record investments to ensure our hospital partners, like Erie Shores Health Care , have the tools they need to continue to deliver high quality care, in their community
for years to come,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, “Today is an exciting day as we mark the official opening of ESHC’s new MRI suite and our government’s investment to expand access to diagnostic imaging, close to home, for families in Essex County.”

The new MRI suite, which began as a temporary mobile MRI unit in 2024, has quickly become an essential service for ESHC patients. Its transition to a permanent facility will allow for greater
capacity and advanced diagnostic capabilities.

“This is a transformative moment for Erie Shores HealthCare and our community,” said Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare. “Adding permanent MRI services is a
testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, patient-centred care.”

