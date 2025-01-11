NEWS >
CloudyNow
0 °C
33 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSat
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

DWBIA Launches Detroit Lions Ticket Giveaway

Saturday January 11th, 2025, 2:48pm

City News
0
0

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is kicking off 2025 with an incredible opportunity for football fans.

Starting January 10th, shoppers can enter to win coveted Detroit Lions playoff tickets in a promotion that celebrates both the Lions’ historic season and Windsor’s beloved downtown businesses.

“With the Lions having their most exciting season in decades,” said DWBIA Chair Chris MacLeod, “we wanted to give our community a chance to be part of this historic moment while supporting our local businesses.”

Every purchase at any participating downtown Windsor business automatically enters shoppers into the contest. Each transaction equals one entry, so the more you shop, the better your chances of scoring this dream prize package.

For more information and how to participate, visit shopdowntown.ca.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message