DWBIA Launches Detroit Lions Ticket Giveaway

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is kicking off 2025 with an incredible opportunity for football fans.

Starting January 10th, shoppers can enter to win coveted Detroit Lions playoff tickets in a promotion that celebrates both the Lions’ historic season and Windsor’s beloved downtown businesses.

“With the Lions having their most exciting season in decades,” said DWBIA Chair Chris MacLeod, “we wanted to give our community a chance to be part of this historic moment while supporting our local businesses.”

Every purchase at any participating downtown Windsor business automatically enters shoppers into the contest. Each transaction equals one entry, so the more you shop, the better your chances of scoring this dream prize package.

For more information and how to participate, visit shopdowntown.ca.