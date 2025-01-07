Downtown Windsor Set To Roar With Detroit Lions Drone Show

The City of Windsor is hosting a Detroit Lions themed drone show this Friday, gifted to the City of Windsor by the Detroit Lions, to celebrate Canadian Lions fans and the start of NFL playoffs.

The drone show kicks off at 7:00pm on Friday towering over the Windsor waterfront, with hundreds of drones taking off from the Riverfront Festival Plaza site, which will be closed for the launch.

The drone show will be viewable from various locations across the city and will last approximately 15 minutes, concluding at 7:15pm.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If you are in the downtown core you do not want to be behind and large structures impeding views of the skyline. If you can see the Caesars Windsor hotel towers from your vantage point, you will be able to see the drone show.

Several other events will be occurring throughout the day to celebrate the Detroit Lions, including:

Detroit Lions flag raising at Charles Clark Square at 10:30am

Detroit Lions ‘We Want More Tour’ presented by Bud Light will be at Caesars Windsor from 12:30pm through 2pm at the Grand Entrance located off Riverside Drive

Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee being served on the sidewalks in downtown Windsor courtesy of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Fans are encouraged to wear their Honolulu blue all day long, and line the streets of Downtown Windsor to cheer on the Detroit Lions. The show is weather dependent. Learn more here.