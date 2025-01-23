NEWS >
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Set To Return For 2025 Season

Thursday January 23rd, 2025, 11:28am

The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market  hosted by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, returns for a 31-week season, running from March 29th to October 25th, 2025.

Celebrating its 16th season, the market will once again transform Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte and Park, into a bustling hub of farm-fresh produce, handcrafted goods, and local delights.

The DWFM is offering flexible participation options to accommodate businesses of all sizes. Vendors can choose from full-season, half-season, part-time, or occasional slots, making it easier than ever to showcase their products. Applications are now open. Visit www.dwfm.ca to apply online.

“There’s an ever-growing demand for fresh, local products, and the DWFM is the ultimate space for small businesses and producers to thrive,” said Steve Green, DWFM General Manager. “Every year, the excitement grows, and we’re thrilled to bring another season filled with amazing vendors and unforgettable market experiences.”

 

