Detroit Lions Drone Show Takes Over Windsor Waterfront
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 11th, 2025, 8:27pm
The City of Windsor hosted a Detroit Lions themed drone show on Saturday evening.
The event was gifted to the City of Windsor by the Detroit Lions to celebrate Canadian Lions fans and the start of NFL playoffs.
@windsoritedotca GO LIONS GO! Windsor lights up the sky in blue & silver! ✨🚀 A stunning drone show gifted by the Detroit Lions to celebrate their playoff run. 🦁🏈 What a night to remember! #OnePride #DetroitLions #WindsorOntario #DroneShow #OnePride #NFLPlayoffs #SkylineShow #BlueAndSilver #WindsorEssex #GoLions #EpicCelebration #LightUpTheSky @Detroit Lions ♬ Detroit Rock City – Kiss
The show started around 7:00pm over the Windsor waterfront with hundreds of drones taking off from the Riverfront Festival Plaza site. It lasted around eight minutes and included a LIONS word display, mentions of quarterback Jared Goff, two lions, an Amon-Ra St. Brown head stand and more.
