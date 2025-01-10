Detroit Lions Drone Show Moved To Saturday Due To Weather

Anticipated winter weather for the evening of Friday, January 10th, 2025, has necessitated rescheduling the Detroit Lions Drone Show portion of the “Downtown Roars” celebration to Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Event organizers have been closely monitoring the weather, with the anticipated arrival of a late afternoon / early evening snowstorm causing a significant drop in visibility during the planned evening drone show.

To ensure the best viewing experience with this exciting celebration for Canadian Lions fans, the Detroit Lions Drone Show will shift to tomorrow night.