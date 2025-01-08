Construction On New UWindsor Student Residence Continues

Construction continues on the new UWindsor student residence known as Rodzik Hall.

Located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, the six-storey residence is scheduled to open in September 2025. It will become the University’s fourth residence hall, offering 238 units with a total of 452 beds.

Features include private, barrier-free, and double occupancy options and will serve as a multifunctional hub designed to meet students’ needs. Key construction elements, such as a two-storey wrap-around glass dining hall and an insulated building design, ensure both aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency, fostering a connected student community.

In addition to its modern living spaces, the building will boast extensive communal areas, including six community lounges, a house lounge, and a shared laundry facility. The residence also features a spacious 13,770-square-foot dining hall offering a variety of restaurant options, including a Global Fresh Market and a coffee shop.