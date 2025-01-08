Construction On New UWindsor Student Residence Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 12:24pm
Construction continues on the new UWindsor student residence known as Rodzik Hall.
Located at the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Wyandotte Street West, the six-storey residence is scheduled to open in September 2025. It will become the University’s fourth residence hall, offering 238 units with a total of 452 beds.
Features include private, barrier-free, and double occupancy options and will serve as a multifunctional hub designed to meet students’ needs. Key construction elements, such as a two-storey wrap-around glass dining hall and an insulated building design, ensure both aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency, fostering a connected student community.
In addition to its modern living spaces, the building will boast extensive communal areas, including six community lounges, a house lounge, and a shared laundry facility. The residence also features a spacious 13,770-square-foot dining hall offering a variety of restaurant options, including a Global Fresh Market and a coffee shop.
