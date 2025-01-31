Construction On New Outpatient Rehabilitation Program Continues
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 31st, 2025, 10:41am
Construction on Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’v newest Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic is well underway.
This clinic provides specialized and comprehensive rehabilitation service for patients with complex medical and physical impairments with the aim of improving mobility and overall physical function.
The new Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre will provide a high level of quality outpatient rehabilitation services to patients and will include a number of significant enhancements such as:
- Grow from 7,500 square feet to 9,300 square feet
- Be directly accessible for patient drop-off through its own dedicated entrance once the program is moved
- Designed to have access to natural light on all exterior walls, providing patients and families with a near panoramic view of the outdoor grounds
- There will be an outdoor canopy installed to allow for direct access to patients and families for practicing transferring in and out of their vehicle while being supervised by staff
- More specialized equipment designed to support the recovery process
