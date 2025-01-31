Construction On New Outpatient Rehabilitation Program Continues

Construction on Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’v newest Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic is well underway.

This clinic provides specialized and comprehensive rehabilitation service for patients with complex medical and physical impairments with the aim of improving mobility and overall physical function.

The new Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre will provide a high level of quality outpatient rehabilitation services to patients and will include a number of significant enhancements such as:

