Catch The WSO Family Concert This Weekend

Thursday January 16th, 2025, 6:39pm

Entertainment
0
0

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra kicks off its Family Concert Series this weekend with a musical telling of The Book with No Pictures, a children’s book written by The Office actor and writer B. J. Novak.

WSO Music Director Robert Franz narrates the book, with Assistant Conductor Geoffrey Larson at the helm of the orchestra. The concert features the World Premiere of the musical presentation of the book composed by Canadian Chad Martin.

It takes place at The Capitol Theatre on Saturday at both 10:00am and 11:30am. Tickets are $5.00. A free themed craft is included before each concert.

The WSO’s Family Concert Series offers an entertaining mix of music, fun, and learning that’s perfect for children of all ages. Future shows include:

  • February 1st –  Carnival of the Animals
  • March 8th –  Irish Music & Dance
  • April 5th –  Dr. Seuss’ Gertrude McFuzz

 

