Bright Lights Windsor Teardown Progressing, But Weather Holding It Up

The removal of displays and equipment from Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park is currently underway, but has faced delays due to severe winter weather conditions. The teardown process is progressing but is dependent upon weather and ground conditions.

To minimize disruption, the park will reopen in phases, following a similar phased approach to that used during setup last fall. This ensures that the public can access walking paths as soon as possible. Updates will be provided to keep the community informed of the City’s progress.

he parking lot off Tecumseh Road remains closed. Visitors are encouraged to use the underpass parking on the south end of the park until further notice.

The City anticipates reopening the park by early February.