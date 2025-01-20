Arson Unit Investigating Amherstburg Fire

Windsor Police are investigating a weekend arson at a house in Amherstburg. It is the third time in 16 months that the property has been the target of an intentional fire.

The fire broke out just after 5:00am on January 18th at the vacant house in the 200 block of Cowan Court. The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damages to the building and a neighbouring property.

This incident follows two previous arsons involving the same house. In September 2023, a deliberate fire caused nearly $4 million in damages to the home and a second property. An intentional blaze the following September resulted in an estimated $1.6 million in damages.

Investigators believe that a black luxury SUV, which was observed in the area around the time of the arson, may be linked to the incident.

Investigators urge nearby residents to review any surveillance or dashcam footage taken between 3:00am and 5:00am for potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. Information can also be provided anonymously through Windsor & Essex County Crime StoppersCrime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.