Amherstburg TRUE Fest Is Saturday

Amherstburg’s TRUE Fest happens Saturday, January 25th, turning the downtown streets into a free disco dance party.

This year’s lineup is packed with more incredible performances and activities, including the Fire Guy Show, which will deliver jaw-dropping fire and glow performances, and Benjamin Doncom, who will entertain the crowd with his lively hosting and incredible vocals.

Head over to Lot 10 Brewing Company and indulge in s’mores kits, perfect for roasting over an open flame while soaking up the cozy atmosphere. The Amherstburg Rotary Club has you covered with delicious hot apple cider and creamy hot chocolate.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

You can find the full schedule online here.