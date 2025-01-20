Amherstburg Residents Are Reminded To Pick Up New Potassium Iodide (KI) Pills

Town of Amherstburg residents who had previously obtained Potassium Iodide (KI) pills, are reminded that that are expiring at the end of March 2025. Amherstburg residents will be able to pick up a new package of KI pills at the Libro Credit Union Centre located at 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2025 (10:00am to 6:00pm)

Saturday, January 25th, 2025 (10:00am to 2:00pm)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), in partnership with the Town of Amherstburg, will be distributing replacement KI pills to Amherstburg residents living in the primary zone and surrounding areas including Boblo Island. The primary zone is 16.1 km from the Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

After receiving new KI pills, residents can safely dispose of expired KI pills in their household garbage or drop them off at their local pharmacy.

KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine which may be released during a nuclear incident. KI pills would help to prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.

KI pills are only to be taken when instructed by the WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health. The pills should be stored in a safe, dry, and accessible place along with your 72-hour emergency kit.