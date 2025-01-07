$7.4 Million Infrastructure Investment Announced In Kingsville



The Ontario government is investing $7,437,500 in funding toward the West Side Collector Road – Heritage Road Extension to Road 2 West project.

“We’re growing and we’re actively planning for the future. We are committed to investing in critical infrastructure, to make sure our community is strong, our residents and business are prioritized, and our long-term vision remains in sight,” said Dennis Rogers, Mayor of the Town of Kingsville.

“On behalf of Kingsville, we’re thrilled to receive this funding from the province, and we thank the Ontario Government for their support in helping us advance our strategic priorities, and bring meaningful improvements to our residents now, and for years to come.”