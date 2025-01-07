SunnyNow
0 °C
32 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-4 °C
25 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
0 °C
32 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
1 °C
34 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

$7.4 Million Infrastructure Investment Announced In Kingsville

Saturday January 25th, 2025, 4:00pm

Kingsville
0
0


The Ontario government is investing $7,437,500 in funding toward the West Side Collector Road – Heritage Road Extension to Road 2 West project.

“We’re growing and we’re actively planning for the future. We are committed to investing in critical infrastructure, to make sure our community is strong, our residents and business are prioritized, and our long-term vision remains in sight,” said Dennis Rogers, Mayor of the Town of Kingsville.

“On behalf of Kingsville, we’re thrilled to receive this funding from the province, and we thank the Ontario Government for their support in helping us advance our strategic priorities, and bring meaningful improvements to our residents now, and for years to come.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message