ZZ Top Set To Electrify The Colosseum Stage

True rock icons ZZ Top hit Caesars Windsor with special guests The Wallflowers on Wednesday, June 18th.

ZZ Top has been at it for over a half-century, delivering rock, blues, and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, the band is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars, and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

Their third album, 1973’s Tres Hombres, catapulted the band to national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces today. Eliminator, their 1983 album was a paradigm shift for the band. Their roots blues skew was intact, but tech-age trappings added to the mix that soon found a visual outlet with such tracks as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs” on MTV. It was one of the music industry’s first albums to have been certified Diamond, with sales exceeding 10 million units.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a touring entity, ZZ Top has performed before millions on four continents and has been the subject of their Grammy-nominated documentary, That Little Ol’ Band From Texas. The band’s lineup of Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard, remained intact for more than 50 years until Dusty Hill’s passing. In 2021, Elwood Francis took over bass duties and continues to perform with the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10:00am