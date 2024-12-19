CloudyNow
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President & CEO

Wednesday December 18th, 2024, 7:44pm

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber has announced Ryan Donally as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Donally has an MBA and Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business. He currently serves as the Chief Growth Officer for the Municipality of Lakeshore where his team leads projects through the municipal development process.

“I am inspired by the opportunity to lead the Chamber as we champion Windsor-Essex businesses regionally, nationally, and internationally,” Donally says. “I look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality benefits and resources to our membership while exploring new and innovative ways to build value and return on investment.”

Donally succeeds Interim CEO Tony Haddad in late January 2025. Haddad had been filling the role after Rakesh Naidu left in October after six years to pursue his next venture.

