WEATHER: Tuesday December 31st, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday December 31st, 2024.
Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
