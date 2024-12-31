CloudyNow
WEATHER: Tuesday December 31st, 2024

Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday December 31st, 2024.

Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

