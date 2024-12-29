WEATHER: Sunday December 29th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 29th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday December 29th, 2024.
Rain at times heavy. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming south 30 early this afternoon. High 11.
