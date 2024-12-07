WEATHER: Saturday December 7th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday December 7th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday December 7th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
