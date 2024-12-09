Light RainNow
7 °C
44 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleMon
11 °C
52 °F		Mainly CloudyTue
8 °C
46 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
1 °C
34 °F

WEATHER: Monday December 9th, 2024

Monday December 9th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Monday December 9th, 2024.

Periods of rain ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
