WEATHER: Monday December 9th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 9th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday December 9th, 2024.
Periods of rain ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
