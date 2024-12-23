WEATHER: Monday December 23rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 23rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday December 23rd, 2024.
Becoming cloudy in the morning. Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
