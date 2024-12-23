CloudyNow
-2 °C
28 °F
Periods Of Snow Mixed With RainMon
2 °C
36 °F		Periods Of DrizzleTue
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of Rain Showers Or FlurriesWed
2 °C
36 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday December 23rd, 2024

Monday December 23rd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday December 23rd, 2024.

Becoming cloudy in the morning. Periods of snow or ice pellets beginning in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message