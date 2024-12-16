FogNow
6 °C
43 °F
Periods Of Rain Or DrizzleMon
10 °C
50 °F		Mainly CloudyTue
5 °C
41 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersWed
4 °C
39 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday December 16th, 2024

Monday December 16th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday December 16th, 2024.

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message