WEATHER: Friday December 6th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 6th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday December 6th, 2024.
Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 30 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
