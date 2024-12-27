WEATHER: Friday December 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday December 27th, 2024.
Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.
