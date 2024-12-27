CloudyNow
4 °C
39 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
8 °C
46 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
12 °C
54 °F		Periods Of RainSun
9 °C
48 °F

WEATHER: Friday December 27th, 2024

Friday December 27th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday December 27th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h late this morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

