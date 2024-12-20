Light SnowNow
0 °C
32 °F
Periods Of SnowFri
2 °C
36 °F		Mainly SunnySat
-3 °C
27 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
-5 °C
23 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Friday December 20th, 2024

Friday December 20th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Friday December 20th, 2024.

Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message