WEATHER: Friday December 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday December 20th, 2024.
Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning.
