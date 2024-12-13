WEATHER: Friday December 13th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday December 13th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday December 13th, 2024.
Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
