Visit Canada’s Most Southern Santa’s Village On Saturday

The 3rd Annual Santa’s Village & Market, a family-friendly event open to all ages takes place this Saturday in downtown of Essex Centre at the Heritage Gardens area, next to the Essex Historic Train Station.

Starting at 2:00pmn, this enchanting one-day event brings Christmas magic alive for everyone! Come and join in the festivities as you decorate scrumptious cookies and create a number of crafts. Delight in the melodious tunes of live music while exploring a variety of food vendors offering freshly made donuts, cotton candy, and more. Discover a wide array of crafts and merchandise vendors, offering unique treasures for all.

Don’t forget to pay a visit to Santa’s Workshop for a cherished photo opportunity and a special gift.

The annual Santa Claus Parade takes place at 6:30pm. After the parade, head back into the village as the fun continues providing joy for all including grabbing that special Christmas gift before you head home at 9:00pm.