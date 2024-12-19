Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Employees Make Donation To Sparky’s Toy Drive’

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Manager, David Bellaire, plant employees and members of Unifor 444 delivered approximately $20,000 worth of brand-new toys in support of the Windsor Firefighter’s annual “Sparky’s Toy Drive.” on Wednesday.T

he overflowing toy delivery was led by the Windsor-built, all-new 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona – painted seasonably appropriate in Redeye Red, and eight Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

The donation from Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees will go to local Windsor-Essex children in need this holiday season.

“We are proud of our long-standing support for Sparky’s Toy Drive and the joy it brings to thousands of children and families who are less fortunate in Windsor-Essex County,” said Bellaire. “Along with the exciting launch of the all-new Dodge Charger and production of the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica minivan, our team at Windsor Assembly Plant is committed to making a positive impact in our community as a membership and giving back to those in need. We hope these toys bring smiles to many faces this holiday season.”

This year’s total also includes toys donated in a shortened campaign last year due to plant downtime and retooling that occurred during the regular collection period in December 2023.

This is the 22nd year that Stellantis has been donating to Sparky’s Toy Drive, the annual local holiday campaign that collects brand-new toys throughout the Windsor-Essex community. For this holiday season, approximately 1,200 families have registered which equates to roughly 3,000 children. The program is organized by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Since 2002, Stellantis employees have filled more than 120 minivans with toys valued at over $300,000.