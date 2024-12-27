St. Clair College Seeking Feedback On Next Strategic Plan

St. Clair College is gathering feedback and refreshing its strategic plan over the coming months to define the College’s vision for its future and set out a clear direction for achieving this vision.

As part of the process the college will be connecting with students, alumni, faculty, staff, partners, community organizations and other key stakeholders to gather input on the College’s priorities for the future.

As part of the process, the college has launched an online survey that can be found here.

All feedback will be used by the College to set the directions and goals in its refreshed strategic plan, which should be finalized by Spring 2025.