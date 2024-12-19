Safe Internet Exchange Zone Now In Amherstburg

It is now safer to make your online transactions in Amherstburg.

The Town, in partnership with Windsor Police, has launched a Safe Internet Exchange Zone – a secure space for individuals conducting legal online purchases and transactions.

This designated area is under continuous video surveillance, offering extra peace of mind when meeting someone to buy, sell, or trade items from online marketplaces.

This designated area is in the parking lot south of the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment, across from Tim Hortons. A “Safe Internet Exchange Zone” sign identifies the two parking spots.