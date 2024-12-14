Robbery In Leamington



The Essex County OPP are investigating a robbery in Leamington.

Police say that around 11:00pm Friday, the victim was robbed by two to three individuals at an address on Erie Street who fled the scene in a dark-coloured Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) before police arrival.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was no threat to the public as they believe this was an isolated incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation is continuing.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.