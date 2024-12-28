Mostly CloudyNow
Ring In The New Year With LaSalle’s Annual Fireworks

Saturday December 28th, 2024, 2:55pm

Ring in the New Year with! LaSalle’s annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Fireworks begin at 7:30pm on Tuesday, December 31st, and will be launched behind the outdoor pavilion near the splash pad, making them visible from any parking lot on-site. You are asked to find a spot on-site in one of the parking lots by 7:15pm. Parking on the road or shoulder will not be allowed. Police will be enforcing parking to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

The LaSalle New Year’s Eve Fireworks show produces fewer CO emissions than a single car travelling at 100 km/h for 10 minutes. The distributor of the fireworks work within Environment Canada guidelines, including tree planting to offset emissions and an environmental assessment. The chemicals used are strictly regulated by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

