Printing Error Makes Garbage Mistake In Essex, New Pickup Announced

An error in the 2024 collection schedule in Essex resulted in many residents missing their garbage pickup this week.

The date was incorrectly listed as December 27th when the actual collection date was December 26th. This resulted in most town residents not putting out their garbage in time.

Initially, the town had said that the next garbage pickup was not going to be until Thursday, January 2nd, 2025, but since the town has been able to arrange for GFL trucks to be out on Monday, December 30th, to collect garbage from as many residents in Area 2 (Ward 1 and Ward 2) as possible.

“While we are making every effort to accommodate everyone, please note that due to time constraints, the trucks may not be able to pick up garbage from all households in the area,” the town said.

If your garbage is not picked up on Monday, December 30th, the next scheduled garbage pickup for Area 2 will take place on Thursday, January 2nd.