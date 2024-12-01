Pirate Bridge Closed For The Winter

The pedestrian bridge (Pirate Bridge) between Vince Marcotte Park and Stanton Park In LaSalle has been closed for maintenance and will remain closed until Spring 2025.

Closure signs and detour routes will be posted. The detour route is Minto Avenue to Matchett Road, over Turkey Creek to re-connect with the LaSalle Trail.

While the construction zone is in place, and to ensure safety, the public will not be allowed to access the bridge.