Light SnowNow
-4 °C
24 °F
Chance Of FlurriesSun
-1 °C
30 °F		Chance Of FlurriesMon
2 °C
36 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
2 °C
36 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pirate Bridge Closed For The Winter

Sunday December 1st, 2024, 9:05am

LaSalle
0
0

The pedestrian bridge (Pirate Bridge) between Vince Marcotte Park and Stanton Park In LaSalle has been closed for maintenance and will remain closed until Spring 2025.

Closure signs and detour routes will be posted. The detour route is Minto Avenue to Matchett Road, over Turkey Creek to re-connect with the LaSalle Trail.

While the construction zone is in place, and to ensure safety, the public will not be allowed to access the bridge.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message