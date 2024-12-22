Pet Of The Week: Hi I’m Moose, Or Mr. Moose, Or Moosey, Or Mr. Moo

Moose – Mixed Breed – 1 year – Male

Hi I’m Moose.Or Mr. Moose. Or Moosey. Or Mr. Moo.

Whatever you decide to call me if fine as long as I am getting some treats out of the deal!

I am a big goof ball who doesn’t seem to know my own size. Apparently you’re not supposed to use people as human spring boards when getting excited? Who knew!?

I am looking for a patient and active adopter to help me get my energy out but also teach me some manners when it comes to people’s personal space and dog life in general. The good thing is that I am super food and toy motivated! So it makes learning a bit easier.

So what do you think….do you have space and time for a cow….I mean MOOSE like me? Then apply to adopt me today!