Pelissier Street House Fire Deemed Suspicious

Monday December 23rd, 2024, 4:25pm

Fires
The cause of a house fire in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street has been released.

Firefighters were called for the early morning fire on Monday. There were no injuries in the blaze however investigators say the fire was suspicious.

Damage is estimated at approximately $75,000. Two people and four dogs were displaced by the fire.

