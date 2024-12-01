NEWS >
Outdoor Skating Season Returns To Lanspeary Lions Rink

Sunday December 1st, 2024, 10:38am

City News
0
0

The Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink opens for the winter season on Sunday, December 1st, 2024,for both rentals and free public skating.

Regular Hours of Operation (weather permitting):

  • Monday to Friday, 4:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Saturday and Sunday, 8:00am to 11:00pm

The free public skating is for leisure skating only. Sticks,  pucks and skate aids are not permitted during any of the City’s Public Skating sessions.

Visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161 for more information on the City’s Indoor Skate Schedule.

windsoriteDOTca
