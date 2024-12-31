Light RainNow
Only One Of Four Residences Had A Working Smoke Alarm Outside The Bedrooms In Recent Fires

Tuesday December 31st, 2024, 2:44pm

Fires
0
0

Windsor Fire is stressing the importance of working smoke alarms after recent fires in the City.

Fire crews dealt with four major fires in two days in Windsor, with Two fatalities in two of the fires.

They say that only one of the four residences had a working smoke alarm outside the bedrooms.

“As we enter 2025, please ensure there are working smoke alarms where you live/sleep,” Windsor Fire said in a social media post.

