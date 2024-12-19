NextStar Energy Employees Raise Over $10,000 For CAS Holiday Program, Collect Food Donations For Windsor Goodfellows

NextStar Energy employees recently raised $10,754 for the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society Holiday Program, which will go toward helping over 100 youth and foster families this season.

“This very generous donation from NextStar Energy employees will go a very long way in supporting vulnerable children, youth, and families that are served by the Windsor Essex Children’s Aid Society,” said Derrick Drouillard, Executive Director at Windsor Essex Children’s Aid Society.” On behalf of all those we serve, the Windsor Essex Children’s Aid Society staff, the board of directors and our volunteers, we extend our appreciation to NextStar Energy for this donation and their support.”

In addition, the NextStar team ran a successful food drive, collecting hundreds of items for the Windsor Goodfellows. Their weekly food bank provides thousands of Windsor-Essex families with necessary grocery staples all year long.

“I’m extremely proud of our NextStar family for continually giving back to our community,” said Danies Lee, NextStar Energy CEO. “Their generosity not only reflects the compassion we stand for, but also reinforces the values that drive us as NextStar continues to grow.”