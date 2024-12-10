MistNow
New School Approved In Belle River

Tuesday December 10th, 2024, 8:30am

Lakeshore
0
0

1469 County Road 22

The Greater Essex County District School Board has received approval to issue the tender for the new Lakeshore Elementary School by the provincial government, for a total investment of $22.97 million. Originally approved for $13 million, the Ontario government provided an additional $9.9 million to proceed to tender.

The new school will have 582 pupil places to accommodate recent residential growth in the area and relieve some of the enrolment pressure being experienced at Belle River Public School and Lakeshore Discovery School.

Lakeshore Elementary School will be located at Rourke Line Road and Girard Drive in Belle River.

