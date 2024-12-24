CloudyNow
1 °C
34 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
2 °C
36 °F		CloudyThu
6 °C
43 °F		CloudyFri
7 °C
45 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Merry Christmas!

Tuesday December 24th, 2024, 5:30pm

Christmas
0
0

windsoriteDOTca wishes all our readers the very best of the Christmas season!

As the hustle and bustle of the past few weeks lead magically into Christmas, we hope your holiday celebrations are filled with peace, joy and new memories with family and friends!

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message